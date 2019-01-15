



Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Jan 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Taiwan Hitachi Asia Pacific Co., Ltd., a local group company of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) in Taiwan (Hitachi), has been awarded today an order of approx. NT$ 44.3 billion (approx. 160 billion yen) for the supply of 600 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train cars (12 cars x 50 trainsets) for Intercity Express service from the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), railway operator, and Bank of Taiwan, procurement agent of TRA.TRA has set "TRA Train Purchasing and Renewal Plan(2015-2024)" which will increase railway transportation capacity by replacing existing train cars with a large number of new cars. Based on this plan and under the new supply contract, new train cars will be delivered from 2021 and will eventually enter into service, running across Taiwan.As a total rail solution provider, Hitachi has been providing railway solutions globally ranging from urban railways to high speed railways. In Taiwan, Hitachi has considerable experience of providing rail solutions including train cars and substation facilities. Hitachi has received high recognition for delivery of TEMU1000 rail train cars, the first tilting train in Taiwan (nick-named as "Taroko") since the start of commercial service in May 2007 for its operational record and for Hitachi's after-sales service.Hitachi will continue to provide high-quality, highly reliable train cars to contribute to the further development of Taiwan's rail infrastructure and accelerate the global development of its railway systems.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.