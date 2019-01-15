Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 5810080150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KX SF19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION CB 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030906 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/6.0 BD 20240412 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.700.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.700.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date January 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date April 12, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date April 12, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date January 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date April 12, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 14, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading January 14, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading January 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 166412 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------