OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Additional Listing

London, January 15
15 January 2019
Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 150,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The expected admission date is Thursday 17 January 2019. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.
The Block listing consists of 150,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).
Enquiries:
Oxford Instruments plc
Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com