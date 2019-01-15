Dental Biomaterials Market Worth $9.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Dental Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic (Titanium, Stainless Steel, Chromium Alloy, Amalgam, Gold), PFM, Ceramic, Bone Graft, Polymer Biomaterials), Application (Implantology, Prosthetic, Orthodontic), End User - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

"The metallic biomaterials segment dominated the Dental Biomaterials Market"

Based on type, the Dental Biomaterials Market is broadly segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, metal-ceramic, and natural biomaterials. In 2018, the metallic biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of the Dental Biomaterials Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants and the wide applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry.

"By application, the implantology segment held the largest market share in 2018."

Based on application, the Dental Biomaterials Market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. In 2018, the implantology application segment accounted for the largest share of the Dental Biomaterials Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants globally, high price and volume requirements of titanium used in manufacturing dental implants, rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

"Europe dominated the market in 2018."

The Dental Biomaterials Market is broadly segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental Biomaterials Market in 2018. Key factors attributed to the large share of Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe are the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, higher adoption of the dental biomaterials to manufacture implants and other dental products, and the growing number of dental hospitals and clinics.

The prominent players in the Dental Biomaterials Market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals ,Inc. (Japan), Victrex Plc (UK), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), Datum Dental Ltd (Israel), BEGO Medical GmbH (Germany), and Cam Bioceramics B.V (Netherland).

