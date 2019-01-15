

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after Chinese finance ministry said that it would implement larger tax and fee cuts to help reduce burdens for small firms and manufacturers.



Separately, Chinese central bank said that it would stick with its prudent monetary policy to support growth.



M&A news and encouraging earnings news from the likes of Hays also buoyed investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, the so-called 'meaningful vote' on Brexit will take place in the U.K. parliament later today.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.34 percent at 348.68 in opening deals after falling half a percent in the previous session.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.3 percent.



Banks traded mostly higher after Citigroup posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.



Swedish telecoms company Millicom jumped 5 percent after it received a preliminary, highly-conditional, non-binding proposal regarding a possible transaction from Liberty Latin America.



Deutsche Post rallied 2.3 percent in Frankfurt after it issued a statement with comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation.



Nordex Group shares jumped over 4 percent. The company said that it received new orders for more than 4.75 GW in 2018, up over 73 percent compared to the previous year.



Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli dropped 2.8 percent after the company warned the market environment remains 'very challenging'.



British recruitment firm Hays advanced 1.6 percent. The company's Group net fees for the second quarter ended 31 December 2018 increased 8 percent on a headline basis and 9 percent on a like-for-like basis versus the prior year.



Bookmakers Paddy Power Betfair , William Hil and GVC Holdings fell 1-2 percent on fears that a legal opinion from the U.S. Department of Justice made public on Monday could threaten the viability of online gambling.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial slumped 17 percent after issuing a profit warning, citing loan impairments at its credit card business Vanquis Bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX