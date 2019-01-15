COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 0.75% € 5bn 2029

Post-stabilisation notice

15thJanuary 2019

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

0.75% € 5 billion senior unsecured Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: KfW Guarantor (if any): The Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A2LQSN2 Aggregate nominal amount: € 5,000,000,000 Description: 0.75 % Notes due 15th January 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Société Générale

