15.01.2019 | 11:55
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 0.75% € 5bn 2029

PR Newswire

London, January 15

Post-stabilisation notice

15thJanuary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

0.75% € 5 billion senior unsecured Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:KfW
Guarantor (if any):The Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:DE000A2LQSN2
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 5,000,000,000
Description:0.75 % Notes due 15th January 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


