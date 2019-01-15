COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab KfW 0.75% € 5bn 2029
London, January 15
Post-stabilisation notice
15thJanuary 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)
0.75% € 5 billion senior unsecured Notes due 2029
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|KfW
|Guarantor (if any):
|The Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQSN2
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 5,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.75 % Notes due 15th January 2029
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.