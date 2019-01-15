Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was recognized as an award winner in the Global Business Insight Awards 2019 as a recipient of the "Ones to Watch in E-Commerce Payment Solutions" award.

The Global Business Insight Awards celebrates business leadership, innovation in finance and investment, and sector success all over the world on an annual basis.

They gather votes year-round through various digital channels, research their results, and evaluate companies based upon their unique model.

Allied Wallet proudly accepted an award for their e-commerce payment solutions and is happy to be recognized again on a global scale.

"We feel honored to be celebrated by the Global Business Insight Awards," said CEO Andy Khawaja, "…they have such a diverse audience across North America, Europe, Asia, Central, and South America and we're happy to be making an impact worldwide."

Just a few days into the new year, Allied Wallet is already making headlines and is poised to unveil many new options for 2019 to help business owners increase their sales and securely accept payments.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

