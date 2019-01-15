Parkopedia's Parking Services Extended to Include C-Class, E-Class, S-Class

DETROIT, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Parkopedia to provide Mercedes Benz cars with parking data for both off and on-street parking;

The parking service has been extended to complete range of passenger cars, including C-Class, E-Class & S-Class vehicles;

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia now provides detailed information on over 60 million parking spaces and offers parking transactions around the globe.

Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, announced today that its comprehensive suite of parking services has been extended to include the complete range of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. The parking service is now available in all head units as part of the Mercedes COMAND Online Navigation system or can be purchased as an additional service to the Navigation system in Europe and North America.

Parkopedia is providing drivers with a premium parking service in both Europe and North America; which includes detailed information on parking garages and street parking with detailed restriction information; as well as dynamic space availability. Drivers will also be able to book and pay for parking using their Mercedes-Benz user accounts.

In addition to providing the service to new Mercedes-Benz cars, Parkopedia's parking service will be made available in legacy vehicles that have been on the road for up to 3 years. In addition to launching in passenger cars, the Parkopedia service will also be available via the Mercedes.me app.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's COO Hans Puvogel said, "Parkopedia has been supplying both off-street and on-street data to certain Mercedes-Benz Car models, and this extension, which includes the complete range of Mercedes cars, reflects our superior quality and our continuous effort to develop the best possible parking solution for Mercedes drivers. To be the supplier to Mercedes-Benz Cars, whose claim is 'The best or nothing', is a real honour."

The announcement was made at the Detroit Motor Show (NAIAS), January 2019.

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

The service allows drivers to find the closest, cheapest or available parking to their destination, pay for it and navigate directly to the parking space.

