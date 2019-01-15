VASS Moves to the Forefront of Software Robotics in Europe and Latin America Partnering With Jidoka

SEVILLE, Spain and LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

VASS, Spanish company leader in digital solutions and Novayre, vendor of the Jidoka RPA platform, announce their alliance to collaborate in the implementation of Robotic Process Automation technology in seven countries (Spain, United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Peru).

With the signing of this agreement, VASS expands its technology portfolio of market-leading software products. The objective of this strategic alliance is to offer VASS customers the benefits of RPA software robot automation solutions, a technology in great expansion that is becoming one of the priority areas of investments in companies.

Software robots are computer programs that reproduce human behavior in the use of applications and systems. This is a booming technology that is being used in all kinds of industries for the automation of business processes, freeing people from repetitive and error-prone tasks allowing them to focus on higher value-added functions that require decision making, creativity, and empathy.

By choosing Jidoka as a technology partner for its automation and robotics offerings, VASS is committed to becoming a leader in the technology area known as Enterprise RPA, designed to respond to high availability automation solution needs in complex and large-scale business processes, guaranteeing strict security standards, resource optimization, and scalability across multiple operating systems.

"This alliance will allow the inclusion of Jidoka's RPA technology into one of the most differential solutions in the field of digital transformation, Digital Business Automation, with which we help our customers to address the continuous improvement of business and operational processes, providing agility and technological flexibility that translates into a greater strategic vision and an exponential increase in operational efficiency," says Chus Pastor, Director of Alliances at VASS.

According to Víctor Ayllón, CEO of Jidoka: "This alliance with a leading digital solutions consulting firm such as VASS allows us to reinforce our commitment to innovation and digital transformation based on promoting human talent. It is not a question of replacing people with robots, but of complementing human and robotic capacities in the best way to achieve more agile, innovative and competitive companies."