Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 14-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1811.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1823.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1765.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 1778.20p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563