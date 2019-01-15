Blackmoon and Jarvis Forge Strategic Partnership - New ETx in the Pipeline

SOFIA, Bulgaria, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The partnership aims to create an ETx that tracks the performance of the most-traded coins on Jarvis' exchange

Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Jarvis International Ltd. (Jarvis), an information technology and services company, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to create a set of branded Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx).

The unique relationship between Blackmoon and Jarvis will allow the companies to work very closely together to create ETx's that track the performance of a variety coin sets such as "most-traded" and "most-volatile" on the Jarvis Exchange.

This is the first step to a long term collaboration. The next milestone would be a deeper and seamless integration between the two companies.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact to price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"We are very excited to partner with Blackmoon. It is always nice to find companies that share our belief in the collaborative genius. The ETx represent unique investment opportunities. We are happy to bring more value to our users as ETx enhance our offering, and to reveal Blackmoon value proposition to thousands of investors and traders," said Pascal Tallarida, Founder & CEO of Jarvis

"Blackmoon and Jarvis share a very similar vision and for this reason, we are happy to have discovered such an incredible organization to partner with. We are working hard to release the Jarvis ETx's as soon as possible to offer this innovative investment opportunity to investors around the world," said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Jarvis is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Jarvis

Jarvis (https://www.jarvis.exchange/) delivers interoperable and user-centric finance. Users can build a customized financial hub to manage their finances. Leveraging from open APIs and DLT, Jarvis technology transforms financial markets, services and products in plug-n-play extensions of users wallet. From their wallet, users manage fiat and digital assets, trade on a wide array of financial markets and products, and access thousands of partners Apps and DApps that greatly enhance Jarvis offering. The Jarvis Technology Framework includes a multi-currency Web3 wallet and a multi-assets hybrid decentralized exchange with a brokerage license. The framework connects to a network of centralized and decentralized liquidity pools and protocols that enable instant cross-chain and cross-asset class exchanges.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.