The Brazilian module maker expects to start construction of a factory in the state of Tocantins in the second half of the year. The project is receiving support from the local ministry of environment.With a series of announcements promising to bring solar cell manufacturing to Latin America having been made this decade, none of the promised factories has so far materialized. This time it is the turn of Brazilian module manufacturer Grupo Balfar Indústria Fotoelétrica/AS - based in Paranavaí, in the state of Paraná - which has unveiled a plan to invest BRL2 billion ($540 million) in cell production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...