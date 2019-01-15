sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,23 Euro		-0,31
-0,71 %
WKN: 909878 ISIN: US9682232064 Ticker-Symbol: 2F7 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN WILEY & SONS INC43,23-0,71 %