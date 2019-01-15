The "Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments: product type, application type, end-users and regions.

The global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market has immense growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturers are focusing on developing healthcare hyperspectral imaging systems to support image analysis and fasten the process of various imaging facilities, especially during surgeries.

There is increased adoption of imaging systems for high-quality imaging, screening, and diagnosing due to improved access and encouragement from the government other healthcare institutions, especially in the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

Imaging mass spectrometry and functional magnetic resonance imaging are the forms of hyperspectral imaging with a wide range of applications in healthcare. The advancements in hyperspectral imaging systems have changed the way the diagnoses in healthcare are being done, and a significant change is witnessed in the optical imaging market.

A majority of the leading healthcare hyperspectral imaging companies focus on developing high-quality cameras that provide an assessment of diagnosis and treatment for various chronic diseases. The manufacturers are emerging with different strategies to compete in the market along with various brands, models, and designs.

The factors such as the rise in the aging population, increased incidence of chronic diseases, the introduction of portable/handheld hyperspectral imaging systems with high operability and safety, and an increase in the number of diagnostic procedures are expected to positively impact the growth of the healthcare hyperspectral imaging market, thereby leading to the high demand for advanced healthcare hyperspectral imaging devices.

Headwall Photonics, Specim Spectral Imaging, Norsk Elektr-Optikk, IMEC, and Surface Optics have the maximum revenue generation in the global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase Demand for Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras

Increase Focus in Improving the Quality of Images

Advanced Medical Imaging Capabilities

Restraints

High Cost Involved

Data Processing

Inadequate Reimbursement Policies

Intense Competition Among Vendors

Opportunities

Emergence of Micro Spectral Imaging Technology

Increase Adoption of Handheld and Portable Hyperspectral Cameras

Growing Popularity of Multi-Brand Hyperspectral Imaging

Increased Healthcare Spending

Companies Featured

Applied Spectral Imaging

Corning

Headwall Photonics

IMEC

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Specim Spectral Imaging

Surface Optics

Telops

Topics Covered

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Characteristics

5 Industry Trends

6 End-users

7 Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Vendor Profiles

10 Companies to Watch For

11 Other Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jv2n75/the_2019?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005419/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Imaging, Electrical Engineering