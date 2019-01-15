

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.07 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $26.80 billion from $25.75 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.07 Bln. vs. $4.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $26.80 Bln vs. $25.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX