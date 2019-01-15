Servato Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-End Line of Active Battery Management Products

Servato's product line successfully addresses the demand for effective automation and remote control of battery management solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global energy storage market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Servato Corp. with the 2018 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its visionary Smart Power System line of products. This comprehensive line of active battery management solutions enable battery testing, extend battery life, ensure reliability, and monitor environmental alarms. With this suite, the company aims to shift customers' focus from mere battery monitoring to overall battery management.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807956/Frost_and_Sullivan_Servato_Award.jpg

Servato employs a patented methodology called Adaptive Charging, wherein battery health data is collected to determine when the battery needs to be charged and for how long. Batteries are accurately tested in an isolated space and rested when they are not required to be charged because continuous charging can accelerate battery failure based on increased temperature, grid corrosion, plate degradation, and dry out. Adaptive Charging virtually disconnects standby batteries from continuous charging using a proprietary switch design that allows batteries to rest yet still be immediately available for discharge when needed.

"Servato provides power reliability and cost savings to wireline and wireless telecom carriers as well as other applications that rely on valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries for backup power," said Vishal Sapru, Research Manager, Critical Power and Energy Storage. "The company's solution virtually eliminates the risk of thermal runaway in VRLA batteries and endows customers with complete knowledge and operational understanding of their systems. Servato's Active Charging offers several value additions, such as daily battery maintenance and monitoring, Web-based dashboard and alerting, proactive trend analysis, battery isolation, improved battery life, and a scalable monitoring program."

Servato has collaborated with ABB to introduce a first-of-its-kind unified rectifier and battery management solution. This solution integrates the functionality of Servato's SPS-248 battery management system with ABB's rectifier modules and is targeted at fixed and wireless carriers. Servato believes this solution will allow customers to upgrade their continuously decaying backup power management infrastructure more easily and economically. The company's Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled battery management solutions allow carriers to monitor and maintain batteries and rectifiers remotely as well as other systems, such as generators and hard contact alarms.

Servato has served the telecom industry for more than five years and has customers in 27 US states. The company manages over 500 sites and more than 6,000 batteries with more than 100 million hours of battery data and adds over a million data points per month. The company's market strategy is based on improving customers' return on investment by lowering their operating expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX). For example, the solution reduces OPEX by replacing manual testing, tracking, and wasteful truck rolls with analytics-optimized maintenance, whereas CAPEX is decreased because of the doubled battery life and improved inventory and capital management.

"Servato has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for battery management systems," noted Vishal Sapru. "With the success of its products, the company has begun marketing its products in the telecom industry as well. Servato is poised to grow by double digits over the next two years, largely driven by its continued collaborative efforts with telecom companies, Internet service providers, utilities, and partners."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Servato Corp.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Servato is a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato's solutions allow leading companies and infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. Utilizing highly accurate state-of-health data, proprietary algorithms, adaptive charging and cloud-based visualization software, Servato provides unprecedented insight and remote control over distributed DC power assets in industrial settings. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com

Contact:

Brandon Davenport

Business Development Manager

P: 615.478.9779

E: bdavenport@servatocorp.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com