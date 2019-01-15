ParcelPal Announces Attendance to AlphaNorth Capital Conference and Updated Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) announces that President and CEO Kelly Abbott will present the 5th annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference.

The AlphaNorth Capital Conference will feature some of the best companies in the small cap arena across various sectors including technology, biotech & healthcare and connect them with over 140 of the top retail brokers and institutional investors (funds & family offices) in North America through a full day of one-on-one meetings.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "In 2019, one of ParcelPal's key objectives is to introduce our story to new Canadian, US and international investors to allow them the opportunity to hear firsthand of our successes to date and the compelling reasons why investment in ParcelPal could prove advantageous, especially as we continue to execute on our strategic and business objectives. This conference allows the opportunity to introduce ParcelPal to numerous institutions that are interested in high growth, innovative technology companies like ParcelPal."

The company would like to announce that it has also updated their corporate presentation for 2019. The presentation can be found at: http://www.parcelpal.com/investor.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

