Appian Corporation: UnionBank Launches First Fully Digital Branch in the Philippines

RESTON, Va. and SYDNEY, Australia , Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announces that UnionBank of the Philippines used the Appian Platform to launch its first fully digital branch. The branch, called The Ark, completely transforms the customer experience, making that experience entirely digital, including internet-connected self-service kiosks and virtual reality boxes.

Unlike traditional bank branches, The Ark has done away with rows of tellers and long queues, and gone completely paperless. Customers now go to one of the self-service iPad stands stationed around the bank, where they can type in their request, significantly reducing time previously spent waiting in queues for service.

"The Ark is an award-winning digital branch that provides a modern experience for our clients within a traditional brick and mortar store," said Anna Maria Aboitiz Delgado, Head for Consumer Finance, Chief Customer Experience Officer & Senior VP at UnionBank of the Philippines. "Designed more like a business lounge than a typical bank, this is a 'first of its kind' in the Philippines, and an embodiment of digital transformation in the banking industry."

To assist in its digital transformation, UnionBank partnered with Appian, through Appian's regional reseller, Via Appia, to implement automated banking processes and applications on the Appian Cloud platform.

"UnionBank has utilised digital technology to completely transform the banking experience for customers, making it a more modern, enjoyable and efficient process for them," said Karen Astley, Vice President of Asia-Pacific at Appian. "The Ark is a model for the future of banking and Appian is excited to be providing the platform for digitalising the country's banking industry."

"Our customers are continuously seeking more convenient ways of doing everyday things," added Anna Maria Aboitiz Delgado. "The Ark provides them with the perfect mix of an efficient and time-saving digital method of completing their banking, while still offering the option of face-to-face interactions with our ambassadors."

Following the launch of this first digital branch, UnionBank anticipates opening additional digital branches throughout the Philippines during the next year.

