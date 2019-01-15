Leading Global Experts Partner to Advance Advice and Best Practices in International Assignee Management

International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, has signed a partnership agreement with the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) to be the organisation's exclusive 'Global Medical and Security Risk Management Partner'. The partnership will see the industry-leading expertise of both partners coming together to drive the agenda forward for the protection of the mobile workforce. Together, the partnership will provide insight, debate and innovative thought-leadership to mobility managers and their organisations worldwide.

Claire Tennant-Scull, Global Head of Content Events Director at the Forum for Expatriate Management, comments, "International SOS' expertise in medical and security risks is invaluable to global mobility specialists in our ever-changing world of risks. Our partnership will advance practical advice to our members and thought-leadership. Initially, we will be working together to enhance our events and provide members with essential advice and information. Our delegates travel from far and wide to attend our events and move their assignees and business travellers across the globe, so they will benefit enormously from this exciting partnership. Going forward, we will also be producing ground-breaking insights for our audience in this specialist area. We look forward to rolling out this new partnership and its benefits, to our members in the coming months."

Kai Boschmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at International SOS, said, "We are pleased to launch this exclusive new partnership. International SOS and FEM have shared objectives in creating debate and providing insight to raise standards in the protection of the mobile workforce. Partnering will enable us to combine our expertise and provide professionals, who manage international assignees with the latest thinking, research and best practice through FEM's member platforms."

The partnership is global and effective from January 2019, with a long-term view. It will be managed out of FEM's and International SOS' London offices. It will be globally inclusive with an initial focus in Europe (London and Amsterdam), key cities in the US (Dallas in 2019) and Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong).

