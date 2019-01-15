Rendeavour Rolls Out American Tower Communications Infrastructure in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Appolonia City has partnered with ATC Ghana, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, to deploy cell towers within Appolonia City's 2,325-acre development in Greater Accra. The first cell tower has already been installed, enhancing connections for current residents and businesses at Appolonia City.

"We continue to see more companies, both local and international, investing in Appolonia City," Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said of the partnership. "American Tower's wireless infrastructure is world renowned, and we are committed to providing world-class connectivity to our residents and businesses."

Gordon Xatse, Head of Sales and Marketing of ATC Ghana, said: "It has been a pleasure working with Rendeavour on the Appolonia City project, which is among the best planned sub-urban developments in Africa. Following the successful installation of our first telecommunications site at Appolonia City, we look forward to expanding our partnership with Rendeavour, and continuing to deliver world-class service to our mutual customers and communities."

Rendeavour is building seven new cities on 12,000 hectares in five countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Rendeavour cities provide homes, offices, schools, healthcare facilities and industrial parks within a well-planned urban environment, along with the infrastructure - roads, power, water and ICT - that form the foundation for the continent's future growth.

Appolonia City has forged a number of strategic partnerships recently, with entities such as the Association of Ghana Industries, Comland Company Limited and now ATC Ghana. In 2018, Appolonia City was named "The Most Promising Company of the Year" at the Ghana Business Awards and received the "Best Member Award 2018" from the American Chamber of Commerce.

About Appolonia City (http://www.appolonia.com.gh)

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) mixed-use and mixed-income urban development just 20 kilometers from the centre of Accra, Ghana's capital city. The project includes a variety of social infrastructure underpinned by world-class construction and estate management services. Residential sales with a range of financing options are available by purchasing a plot to build your own house in Nova Ridge or an existing home at the Oxford development. Appolonia Business Park offers 70 acres (30 hectares) of modern commercial areas. The park is designed to accommodate a range of uses including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.

About ATC Ghana (http://www.americantower.com.gh)

ATC Ghana is the largest independent provider of shared wireless infrastructure in Ghana. The company offers towers, in-building systems, power solutions and services that speed network deployment for the wireless and broadcast communications industry.

Media Contact:

Tim Beighton

Marketing & Communications

+234-807-099-2935

info@rendeavour.com