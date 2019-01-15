US and Canada-based transporters will now be offered the flexibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness reUse brings to their planning and container fleet management

Avantida, an E2Open company, today announced that Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping lines, has started to offer street turn services on their platform in the United States and Canada. This represents Avantida's first step into the US and Canadian markets.

Empty container triangulation, or the interchange of an intermodal container outside of a marine terminal or yard (street turns), is a well-known activity in the US. By offering this on Avantida's online platform, transporter and logistics companies are freed from the administrative hassle of having to request and process street turns manually. Through the automated request process offered by Maersk, dispatchers and planners requesting street turns will get an accurate, reliable response in a matter of minutes. So not only will they enjoy the time and cost savings of carrying out street turns, they will also benefit from a fully digital process and, undoubtedly, aid in reducing CO 2 emissions as these efficiencies help cut unnecessary truck miles.

"Both shipping lines and transporters continue to look for agile, cost-saving tools that can optimise their planning, and our platform has a proven track record of improving efficiency," said Luc De Clerck, CEO, Avantida. "The platform has changed the way shipping lines in Europe are doing business, and after our launch in Mexico, it was a natural next step to introduce Avantida to the United States and Canada."

Today, the Avantida platform is active in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Lithuania, Scandinavia, Switzerland, the UK, Mexico and now the United States and Canada. Overall, the platform counts on over 4,000 registered companies and facilitates an average of 2,000 transactions a day.

About Avantida

Avantida, an E2Open company, is an online platform that facilitates services offered by ocean lines to transport and logistic companies for digitally optimised container transport planning. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with a tech hub in Krakow, Poland, Avantida is an agile team of 30 entrepreneurial minds that aims to digitally transform traditional logistics processes. To such extent, that major global ocean lines regard them as one of the most advanced players in their field, creating financial opportunities for all stakeholders in the chain. Services include reuse (empty container triangulation) and change of the assigned drop-off and pick-up location.

About Maersk

A.P. Moller Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, we operate in 130 countries and employ roughly 76,000 people. Our mission is to enable and facilitate global supply chains and provide opportunities for our customers to trade globally.

About E2Open

At E2open, we are creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. One that starts with the ability to sense and respond to real-time demand and supply constraints. One that brings together data from customers, channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and partners. One that enables companies to use data in real time, with cognitive artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. One that delivers all this complex information through a single pane of glass that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. www.e2open.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005427/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Aurichio

BSY Associates Inc.

email lisa@bsya.com

cell (917) 476-8366

or

Luc De Clerck,

CEO Avantida

email luc.declerck@avantida.com

cell +32 (0)475 26 98 84