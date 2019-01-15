SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The growing penchant of consumers towards nutritious food is driving the demand for healthy packaged foods such as breakfast cereals that consist of a variety of dried fruits and edible nuts. Consumers suffering from celiac disease and gluten intolerance are adding dried fruits and edible nuts into their regular diet as they are much healthier compared to gluten-infused products. Despite exhibiting a promising category growth, factors like geopolitical instability, particularly in the Middle-Eastern regions, might hamper the category spend momentum to a certain extent. Request free sample of this market intelligence report to know more about the annual spend growth potential.

Growing awareness pertaining to the health benefits of dried fruits and edible nuts is driving the consumption of such products in the US. Numerous health benefits associated with the use of such product is one of the critical growth drivers for the market in this region. In the Middle-east, the market is estimated to witness promising growth since most middle-eastern recipes typically use dried fruits and edible nuts.

This dried fruits and edible nuts procurement research report identifies critical factors that will aid in creating a cost-effective and optimal procurement strategy. It also offers a coverage of the sustainability practices and the risk management/mitigation strategies to improve category spend. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Request for free customization of this market intelligence report to get information that is tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers must assess the capacity of small-scale suppliers to assure continuous supply during demand surges and to cater to ad-hoc and JIT requests," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This dried fruits and edible nuts market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Category managers must ensure that suppliers are increasingly adopting alternative cultivation methods to avoid seasonal fluctuations in supply

Accurate demand forecasting will allow suppliers to effectively plan their cultivation and buyers to mitigate the risk of undersupply

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

