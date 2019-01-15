AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE:AER) has announced today the delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on long-term lease to EL AL. This is the first of four new 787-9 aircraft to deliver to EL AL from AerCap's order book with Boeing. The remaining three aircraft will deliver through 2019.

AerCap is the world's largest lessor of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with 117 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said, "The delivery of our first 787 to EL AL heralds the next chapter in the long history of successful cooperation between our two companies. We are very pleased to support EL AL's ongoing fleet modernization program and we thank them for the confidence they have placed in AerCap. We wish Gonen Usishkin and all the team at EL AL continued success."

Gonen Usishkin, CEO of EL AL, said, "We are pleased to take delivery of the first of four new Boeing 787-9 from AerCap. The arrival of EL AL's 8th Dreamliner, combined with the phase out of the last 767 at the end of this month, is another step towards modernizing and greater efficiency of our fleet. The anticipated arrival of the new 787 aircraft continues the great relations and cooperation between EL AL and AerCap, and marks a revolution in the customer's flight experience. We set a high standard of service and product excellence in order to retain our standing as the first and preferred choice airline for travelers to and from Israel."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2018, 1,421 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

