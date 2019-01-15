Vizetto Announces Angel Round Completion and New Additions to Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vizetto Inc. announces today the completion of its angel round of investment, which exceeded management's targets in terms of both the amount of capital raised and the calibre of new investors participating. The funds will go toward the marketing of its revolutionary Reactiv STAGE presentation software and the completion of Reactiv SCRIBBLE whiteboarding software.

"We are extremely pleased that Vizetto's rapid expansion in the marketplace has fueled our ability to attract the calibre of investment that can propel us ahead in 2019. We are confident that the vision and strategic guidance of our new investors and board members will prove invaluable," said CFO, Dushan Batrovic.

Additionally, Vizetto today announces the addition of four new members to the Board of Directors:

Margaret Atwood - A globally renowned author of more than forty books of fiction, poetry and critical essays, Ms. Atwood is also an inventor, teacher and environmental activist.

Bernard Li - Co-Founder of Pure Energies, a software-enabled residential solar company. Pure Energies partnered with the leading solar enterprises and was acquired by a Fortune 500 entity after a period of rapid growth. Mr. Li was previously an investment professional for a leading venture capital fund.

Colin Doe - Former CEO of Veridin Systems Canada, a technology solutions provider serving numerous enterprise customers. Veridin was recently acquired by a publicly listed security solutions company.

Jon Clarke - An integral part of the Nytric team, Mr. Clarke has been instrumental in developing new patents, inventing new types of commercial equipment, and taking multiple consumer electronic products to market.

Vizetto's angel round closing comes on the heels of the company's international software bundling deal with Ricoh. Ricoh's leading edge interactive whiteboards are being bundled with Vizetto's Reactiv STAGE in order to offer an unparalleled value proposition that is set to accelerate adoption in this relatively nascent market.

About Vizetto

Vizetto develops innovative presentation and collaboration software that makes meetings more efficient and productive. Reactiv is optimized to give you the same handwriting experience as using a pen and paper. Vizetto hopes to address customer frustrations with existing presentation and whiteboard applications that will contribute to increased efficiencies in presentations, meetings, training, and teaching.

Essa Qaqish, Director of Product Management & Marketing, (905) 766-0068 ext 228, eqaqish@vizetto.com