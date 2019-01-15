LCX has become a member at the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum, and joins a select group of global companies closely aligned with the forum's commitment to improving the state of the world.

Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO at LCX, attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting Of The New Champions 2018 in China. Photo by LCX AG Creative Commons license CC BY 4.0

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an independent international organization recognized for bringing together leaders and policymakers from business, politics, and the academe to discuss the world's most pressing economic challenges. The WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution is dedicated to driving positive change through accelerating the benefits of science and technology. In particular, the Centre has identified nine core technologies believed to lead the way towards the next industrial revolution, which includes blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The partnership with WEF involves co-designing frameworks for new DLT use cases in banking, finance, and regulations. "LCX is aligned with the World Economic Forum to engage in this process and shape the exploration and experimentation of DLT for global financial and monetary systems," says CEO Metzger.

LCX is a new category leader in the fintech and blockchain industry. LCX's CEO Mr. Monty C. M. Metzger's participated at the World Economic Forum's Twelfth Annual Meeting of the New Champions AMNC September 2018. Further LCX's engaged in a closed-door WEF working group on "Central Banks in the Age of Blockchain Technology" in Singapore, where the Liechtenstein-based exchange hosted a special session attended by senior executives of 15 central banks. The goal of this work is to co-design frameworks for new Blockchain and DLT use-cases that may address challenges such as international inter-bank settlements; digital currency regulation; central-bank issued digital currency ("CBDC") for domestic citizens; and Know Your Customer/Anti- Money Laundering implications. Importantly, it will improve policy making, inform business decisions, share best practices, engage stakeholders and develop proof of concepts (POCs) at the intersection of traditional financial services and the fast-pace crypto-industry.

About LCX

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a blockchain ecosystem for professional investors. LCX will provide a crypto custody service called LCX Vault, a crypto trading desk called LCX Terminal, an advanced trading platform for security tokens and other cryptoassets called LCX Exchange, and an international fiat-to-crypto exchange called Binance LCX, which is a joint venture with Binance.

About World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Drawing on the World Economic Forum's global convening power, community creation and insight generation, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco aims to accelerate cross-sector cooperation for Fourth Industrial Revolution governance. The Centre will develop, pilot and scale agile and human-centred governance tools that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and regulators worldwide to address challenges related to emerging technologies. Find out more at https://www.weforum.org/centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

