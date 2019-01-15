SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Building Maintenance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Non-core functions such as building maintenance are increasingly being outsourced to reduce operational overheads and increase focus on core operations. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, BIM, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are attracting a sizable customer base who are outsourcing building maintenance functionalities to avail the benefits of such technologies at their facilities without the associated expenditure. Such factors will accelerate the category spend momentum in the years to come. Request a free sample copy of this market intelligence report to gain unrestricted access to the annual spend growth potential.

In the US, vacant office spaces are being filled up by companies in the e-commerce sector to establish warehouses. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for a range of building maintenance services. Stringent EHS policies prevailing in Europe and North America are also necessitating the implementation of building maintenance services. Rapid urbanization coupled with the faster pace of industrialization in the major economies in APAC will continue to drive the adoption rate of such services in the region.

A concise but functional analysis of the global market has been offered in this building maintenance services procurement research report. This analysis includes forecasts of demand and supply in various regions, category pricing trends, and recommendations from experts to aid strategic decision-making in this market. In this building maintenance services procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Request a free customizationversionof this procurement research report to access information that is customized to your requirements.

"Category managers are advised to create benchmarking studies to compare and comprehend labor rates of various services including inspection, cleaning, electrical maintenance, plumbing, and waste management," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will aid in creating efficient negotiation strategies to achieve better cost savings," added Tridib.

This building maintenance services procurement research report has estimated the following factors to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Service providers' value-addition capability is a key selection criterion for buyers

Growing trend of outsourcing will drive category spend

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Building maintenance services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

