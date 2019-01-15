Yatra.com to Manage Axis Bank's Corporate Travel Bookings

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra.com strengthens their customer base with yet another strong player from the BFSI segment

Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF) today announced the addition of Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, to its customer base. Axis Bank employees can now manage their corporate bookings through Yatra's mobile applications and digital platform using self-booking tools.

India's leading Corporate travel provider, Yatra, has created a customized platform based on Axis Bank's compliance policies and approval systems, thereby, ensuring end-to-end fulfilment of their corporate travel needs.

Commenting on this milestone, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online, Inc., said, "Companies, these days, are looking for integrated solutions for business travel as it provides an efficient and user-friendly experience to the employees. With clients like Axis Bank who operate in high tenacity industry like BFSI that needs round the clock servicing, it becomes extremely important to have a smooth and efficient platform to manage business travel and Yatra's Self Booking Tool offers just that - an enhanced, hassle-free and time saving platform for all business travel needs. Business travel across our client base has remained strong; we continue to deliver a high level of service to our existing clients and sign new ones at a healthy pace - all of which is a testament to our people, robust content, and Yatra's technology and service innovation."

Yatra is the largest corporate travel service provider in India and has revolutionized the way companies plan and monitor business travel and expenses. It recently acquired PL WorldWays, a Chennai-based company to strengthen its foothold in Southern India. Earlier in 2017, Yatra had acquired Air Travel Bureau.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

