Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Corporate Update and 2019 Outlook

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update from Paul Dickson, CEO of Subscribe Technologies Inc.

2018 was a highly productive year for Subscribe Technologies in terms of product development and strategic acquisitions. During the course of the year, we were able to advance our Gingerly.com Business Management Platform to a highly scalable product designed to handle hundreds of thousands of concurrent active users.

Our extensive market research conducted by third party experts in various fields including SaaS development, marketing, SEO, demographics and hardware scalability have provided our team with detailed productivity and implementation road maps to assist in delivering the highest quality service to our customers and ensuring the best possible success in our effort to become a household name in business management software.

The Company's recent acquisition of WebinarIgnition.com is continuing to generate revenue and adds nearly 6000 users to our growing customer base. WebinarIgnition is a powerful plugin for WordPress which enables users to easily deploy live or pre-recorded (evergreen) webinars and charge viewers through the integrated payment system. The platform offers an alternative to competing products such as LogMeIn's [NASDAQ: LOGM ] GotoWebinar and WebEx.

In addition to the many improvements made with our flagship product, the Company has also reached many other milestones, a few mentionable highlights are:

Launched Premium Gingerly SAAS App Marketplace with First Paid App Offering

Integrating 100% Owned Cloud Storage Service "FileQ" into Gingerly Business Management Platform

Upgraded LenderTech with Peer-to-Peer Lending Service and Integrating Platform into Gingerly Marketplace

Acquired Profitable Webinar Technology Asset

Appointed Christopher Cherry to the Board of Directors

Deployed Flagship SAAS Platform Gingerly.com Version 2.0 to SME's and Solopreneurs

Completed Phase One Gingerly Software Platform Development Initiatives, Begun Deploying User Growth Plan, Application Acquisition & Partnership Strategies

Begins Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

Introduces New Flagship Software Platform "Gingerly", Including Artificial Intelligence Powered Business Assistant, Application Suite, and Management Dashboard

Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Obtains DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

Launches Fintech Based Financial Lending Platform "LenderTech" in Beta

Acquired 100% of Crypto-Powered Freelancer Platform GIGX

Announced Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "I've been more than pleased with the development progress of the Company and our initial market testing programs. Our intention for 2019 is to engage in new marketing efforts to grow our user base, increase revenues and secure new strategic business relationships."

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based, online business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer base exponentially, worldwide, from any location.

About WebinarIgnition

WebinarIgnition integrates with the WordPress CMS, making it super easy to install and manage campaigns directly from the WordPress dashboard. WordPress is the top Content Management System in the World with 60% of the CMS market, powering 27% of the Internet and making up 30% of the top 10 million websites in the World with over 75 million installs globally. The platform also integrates with all major email platforms including MailChimp, GetResponse, Aweber, iContact, and SendReach.

About Gingerly

Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a-la-carte business management applications for solopreneurs, small, and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Start powering up your business for free at www.gingerly.com .

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with,acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com .

