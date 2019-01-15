Norway's state-owned hydropower and wind company intends to deploy a 2 MW floating installation at its 72 MW hydropower plant in Albania's Elbasan district.Norwegian state-owned energy provider Statkraft is planning a 2 MW floating PV plant at the Banja hydropower reservoir in Albania, where it owns the Banja HPP 72 MW hydropower plant. The company told pv magazine the project proposal was submitted by special purpose vehicle Statkraft Renewables Albania shpk to the Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry (MEI) in mid-December. "As a next step, required permits as well as a PPA with a regulated ...

