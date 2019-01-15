

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) reported that the federal network agency has sent its draft decision on the aggregation of services as well as proposed pricing metrics for the price-cap regime of mail items of up to 1000 grams as of January 1st 2019. According to the draft decision, Deutsche Post AG should be allowed a pricing headroom of 4.8% as of April 1st 2019 on the basket of products that are subject to the price-cap regime. The company said if this become the final decision, the allowance to increase prices over that period would be lower than expected. The company noted that, to achieve the profits targets of the Post & Paket Deutschland division on this basis, additional cost reduction measures would be required.



The final decision of the federal network agency is expected for mid-March 2019.



