TraceLink Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification in December 2018, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems. This certification represents TraceLink's commitment to providing its customers with the highest standards for information security.

As one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted standards for information security, the ISO 27001:2013 certification extends to every level of an organization's IT infrastructure stack, including asset management, operations management, access control, human resource security, and application security. The certification also ensures appropriate governance and oversight for policy, procedures, risk management, incident response, and business continuity plans are implemented. To achieve this certification, TraceLink underwent an extensive audit process performed by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body, which demonstrated the company's efficient and ongoing approach to protecting customer and company data.

"The TraceLink digital supply network hosts a tremendous amount of valuable data from customers and trading partners across the globe and as a result, attaining this standard was of extreme importance to us in order to demonstrate the high standards of our security practices," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Receiving ISO 27001:2013 certification is a significant achievement and shows that our processes are in line with industry best standards for data security."

TraceLink will participate in annual audits to maintain its certification, with a full recertification audit occurring every three years.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. The TraceLink digital supply network is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.