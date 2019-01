WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in over a year in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slumped to 3.9 in January after tumbling to a revised 11.5 in December.



A positive reading still indicates growth, although economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 10.8.



