MackeyRMS Achieves Key Milestones in 2018

Leading RMS Provider Announces Record Year with Clients Now Totaling Over $2 Trillion in AUM

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / MackeyRMS cemented its place as the leading provider of next-generation research management software (RMS) in 2018, doubling investment management clients' assets under management (AUM) to over $2 trillion. Mackey's global client roster includes asset managers, fund of funds, and hedge funds, while its end-users reside in over 30 countries.

The company achieved record-breaking revenue and its seventh consecutive year of profitability as institutional investors made the move to Mackey in search of more powerful, automated, and mobile research tools. Key wins of note in 2018 included Mackey's ongoing global expansion with its first-ever clients headquartered in mainland China and continental Europe, large asset managers buying third-party RMS for the first time, the addition of several of the world's most established hedge fund managers, and successful migrations from both established and startup RMS competitors.

'We have seen an increasingly strong appetite for RMS from both investors who are brand new to research management software as well as clients of legacy RMS providers and outdated internal systems looking to modernize their front office toolkit,' said Will Keuper, Vice President of International, MackeyRMS. 'Heavy demand continues in 2019 amidst a changing regulatory environment and an increased emphasis on transparency across the investment enterprise.'

On the product front, MackeyRMS users were treated to a host of new features and upgrades in 2018. Analytics functionality aimed at helping clients extract valuable insights from their pre-trade data, social tools for enhanced collaboration across the platform, new integrations with Box, OneDrive, and Slack, and numerous productivity apps for iPad and iPhone were deployed as part of Mackey's ongoing commitment to engineering RMS befitting the modern analyst.

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS™ is leading SaaS-based research management software optimized for investment professionals. With clients on its platform managing over $2 Trillion in AUM, the company is recognized for being highly automated and ultra-portable. MackeyRMS works with users' existing devices and applications to seamlessly aggregate and organize both external and proprietary research content. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com.

