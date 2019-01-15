Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce that its new e-commerce platform will commence live sales of the Company's initial CBD product offering on January 25, 2019. The move effectively represents the launch of the Company's Health and Wellness segment.

As noted in prior releases, the Company has partnered with BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse") for innovative custom formulation and production, along with a strong and proven go-to-market strategy in the Nano-infused CBD products marketplace. Management notes that an important element involved in this partnership is access to the BioPulse CBD products database, which is one of the industry's largest and most comprehensive.

ISBG CEO Terry Williams commented, "We are moving at breakneck speed now that we have the team at BioPulse engaged. ISBG is committed to becoming a leadership player in the nutraceutical market space, with a strong focus on hydration, nutrition, and overall health and well-being."

The initial product offered on the platform will be the Company's "P19 - Calm" CBD Gummies, which will feature 20mg of pure CBD, infused with organic lavender, chamomile extract and pure pomegranate juice.

The Company plans to roll out additional products on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, including its "Charge" and "Align" formulations, with both P19 and P20-Extra versions, along with shots, tinctures, and oils for every product type and formulation.



About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company's website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

