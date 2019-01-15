The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group AB (MTG) published on January 15, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of MTG has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 7 2019, resolves on a distribution of shares in newly formed company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), whereby one (1) share of MTG will entitle its holder to one (1) share of NENT. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the general meeting approves the proposed share distribution and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=705513