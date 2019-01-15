sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,18 Euro		-0,08
-0,26 %
WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MO7 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,02
30,122
15:50
30,08
30,12
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B30,18-0,26 %