Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Veta Resources Inc. ("Veta" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 for its JOY East Property located approximately 200km south of Santiago in the Southern Coastal Range of Chile. The Technical Report dated August 15, 2018 was independently prepared by Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen P.Geo.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Corey P.Geo., is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO) and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the contents of this press release. Mr. Corey is also Vice President of Exploration and a Director of Veta Resources Inc., and is not considered independent due to his position as an officer and director of the Company. Mr. Corey is responsible for management and supervision of the Company's exploration programs in Chile.

About Veta Resources Inc.

Veta Resources Inc. has optioned two exploration properties located in the Southern Coastal Range of southern Chile. The projects are referred to as the JOY East and JOY West properties and together represent a combined land package of 4,160 hectares, or 41.6km2. The Company has completed surface rock grab and chip sampling on the properties and has established the presence of high grade Au Ag veins systems. Veta also has a 100% ownership in the JOY Far East property which is located immediately east of the JOY East property and consists of 3,600 hectares, or 36km2. The Company also has two exploration properties (ROY-18km2 and Quilvo-16km2) totaling 3,400 hectares located approximately 100km and 135km respectively south of the JOY properties. Veta now controls a total land package of approximately 112km2 of prospective mineral properties which have seen little modern exploration.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Jennings, President and CEO at info@vetaresources.com or visit www.vetaresources.com.