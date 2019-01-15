CORT Provides Furniture, Housewares for Shelters to Shutters Program Participants in 2018

Furniture Rental and Retail Company Helps Situationally Homeless Turn Their Houses Into Homes

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / Through its partnership with Shelters to Shutters, CORT, the nation's leading provider of transition services, provided furniture and housewares kits for the living room, bedroom and dining room to dozens of program participants in 2018.

Shelters to Shutters, a nonprofit that connects property management companies with individuals that are situationally homeless, currently partners with companies like Equity Residential, Waterton and Avalon Bay Communities to employ and house program participants.

"We are proud to play an integral role in giving a hand up to individuals through the Shelters to Shutters program," said Pete Regules, director of multifamily products and services at CORT. "CORT is uniquely positioned to help make their new place a home with the Essential Housewares Kit and our vast inventory of home furnishings products."

According to a recent study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than half a million people in the United States were homeless on a single night in 2017.

"The reality is that 3 million Americans will experience homelessness over the course of a year, and of these, 83 percent are situationally homeless," said Andy Helmer, CEO, Shelters to Shutters. "Through partnerships like those we have with CORT, we are able to extend our services for program participants and ensure they have everything they need to successfully transition back to economic self-sufficiency."

In its third full year, Shelters to Shutters has helped more than 100 individuals transition out of homelessness.

To partner with Shelters to Shutters or for more information, please visit shelterstoshutters.org/get-involved for more information.

About Shelters to Shutters

Shelters to Shutters is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and employment opportunities to individuals experiencing homeless by educating and engaging real estate/property management leaders and encouraging action within their communities. Shelters to Shutters brings together apartment industry and real estate professionals across the country who are committed to offering opportunity and economic independence to individuals facing homelessness. Our program is successful in not only assisting individuals and families who have faced homelessness but also helps the industry meet a growing business need - identifying and retaining good employees.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

