Food Processing Suppliers Association: 2019 PROCESS EXPO to Offer Thousands of Dairy Professionals Access to a Dairy Workshop and Specialized Cheese Production Line

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / Cheese, dairy, milk and yogurt processing have long been an integral part of the PROCESS EXPO trade show and the 2019 event, taking place October 8-11, 2019 in Chicago's McCormick Place, will once again be the equipment focused trade show in the fall for dairy processors. This year PROCESS EXPO will feature a dairy workshop, Dairy Processing 101, as well as a Dairy Production Line sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of America. For more information about PROCESS EXPO and these new additions, visit www.myprocessexpo.com.

"The dairy industry's support of this event helps to deliver thousands of dairy industry professionals in search of new technology that they can fit into their operations. We highly encourage dairy industry professionals to make plans to attend PROCESS EXPO where they will find new solutions and have access to leaders in the industry who will share important updates impacting the industry, on the show floor and in the education courses," said Glenn LeBlanc, Chair of the FPSA Dairy Council, and Vice President & Division Manager, Packaging & Personal Safety, ILC Dover. "The show floor features dairy suppliers who understand the unique needs of dairy processors and attendees will find value not only in meeting suppliers and seeing equipment first hand, but also from other food and beverage sectors."

New for the 2019 event, The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), producers of PROCESS EXPO, have teamed up with EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS), which specializes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters, to offer the Dairy Processing 101 course. This comprehensive two-day course for dairy processors will cover critical industry topics and be offered on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8, giving attendees the opportunity to visit the PROCESS EXPO show floor. For more information, visit http://www.myprocessexpo.com/industry-sectors/dairy/.

In this course, attendees will learn an overview of the US dairy industry; understand the impact of dairy farm practices on the quality and composition of raw milk; take home a working knowledge of how raw milk and dairy product prices are established; acquire an appreciation of government requirements for dairy plants including FSMA'S PCHF regulation; gain exposure to milk chemistry and microbiology (including dairy cultures); get an in-depth overview of dairy processing technologies related to milk beverages, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and concentration including membrane processing and drying technology; and get hands-on practical knowledge of dairy laboratory testing systems and capabilities.

Also new in 2019 will be a working live Dairy Production Line where PROCESS EXPO suppliers will work together to run live demonstrations of a complete dairy line right on the show floor. These demonstrations will occur several times a day throughout the show. Attendees will be able to see how different pieces of equipment can work with connecting components, learn how they can incorporate these products into their own plants, and speak with the suppliers face-to-face to discuss how they can customize the equipment for their specific needs. The Dairy Production Line, sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) will feature both virtual and physical aspects and showcase the process as well as the slicing, dicing, and packaging of cheese, which will be donated by DFA.

For more information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors. For more information, visit www.fpsa.org.

