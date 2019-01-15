

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump told the nation Tuesday that 'A big new Caravan' is heading up to the US Southern Border from Honduras. He broke the news on Twitter.



The timing of the fresh caravan offered new ammunition in Trump's fight with Congress over the US-Mexico border wall funding. The Democrats-dominated Senate's refusal to pass his proposal of $5.7 billion has led to a partial shutdown of the federal government.



Trump warned that the drones favored by Democrats won't be enough to stop the next caravan of migrants, but only a wall can stop them.



'Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them. Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe', he tweeted.



Trump, who has been pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. D-N.Y., to negotiate a compromise that will allow some of the wall to be built, called on congressional Democrats to 'stop playing political games and end the government shutdown', which is now in its 25th day.



Trump said in a later tweet that polls are now showing that people are beginning to understand the humanitarian crisis and crime at the border. 'Democrats will soon be known as the Party of Crime,' according to him. 'Ridiculous that they don't want Border Security', he added.



A new caravan of around 500 migrants has formed in Honduras to escape from the violent city of San Pedro Sula, and started its trek to the US border, reports said.



This is in addition to thousands of Latin American migrants who have been impatiently waiting in shelter camps in the Mexican border city of Tijuana to cross the border hoping for a new life.



Police used tear gas against a larger group of migrants who tried to jump over the border wall last month, sending women and children running back to the Mexican side. Some others were arrested.



