Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the planning and timing of the Company's resumption and expansion of drilling at its 100% owned Amarillo Project located approximately 30 kilometres west of the town of Peachland, British Columbia.

The Company has submitted an amendment to its current exploration permit to the Ministry of Energy and Mines to allow for continued drill testing of multiple additional high priority targets on the Amarillo Property.

Assays from the initial four-hole drill program completed in late 2018 are pending, but based on the magnitude of the hydrothermal alteration, sulphide mineralization and structural features observed in the initial round of drilling, an expansion of the drilling program is warranted, and drill pad locations have been determined and applied for to further test the highly prospective Trench Chargeability Anomaly. Amended drill pad locations were also included in the amended permit submission to allow the Company to increase the scale of the program by drill testing other high priority exploration targets previously defined on the property.

President and Director Geoff Schellenberg states, "We are excited with the success we have achieved so far with the visual confirmation of a potentially large porphyry system after drilling only 1,341 metres in four holes. The team is very eager to resume drilling and unlock the true potential of the Amarillo Project over the coming months."

Surface samples taken late last year have also bolstered our confidence in the project. Encouraging recent results from Amarillo are displaying geological similarities to the now depleted Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north of Amarillo that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a twenty-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Once drill core assay data is received by the Company it will aid in further refinement of the exploration plan. The Company is fully funded to resume drilling by late February /early March and complete up to an additional 1,500 metres of drilling in four to six drill holes prior to spring breakup.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Company invites shareholders and the investment community to visit us at booth #927 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

The Company has been engaged in the acquisition and preliminary exploration of its 100% owned Amarillo Project located approximately 30 kilometres west of the town of Peachland and 71 kilometres northeast of the town of Princeton, in southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The Amarillo Project consists of seven (7) mineral tenures totalling 4,178 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The Amarillo Project exhibits areas enriched in copper, molybdenum and gold; in addition to areas host to skarn-style mineralization highly anomalous in tungsten.

The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring world-class mining operations; such as the Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a twenty-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Troubadour's exploration team has worked diligently to define a 4 km long copper soil anomaly and IP chargeability anomaly that is coincident with a historic trench that was reported in 1966 grading 0.87% copper over 125 metres(1). Over the intervening period from the 1960's, the area received limited exploration such hat the trench was subsequently mislocated. The opportunity was lost until recent when the Company rediscovered the trench, acquired the surrounding ground and is now intent on unlocking its potential.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

(1)Trench Data Source: Philip, R.H.D. 1967; EMPR Assessment Report 01141 and Sutherland, Ian G. 1978; EMPR Assessment Report 07790. Historical information is presented for historical reference only and cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

Forward Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.