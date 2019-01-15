CRI Group's Anti-Bribery Certification Program Accredited by IAS

ISO 37001:2016 standard is recognised, practised in more than 160 countries worldwide

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Research and Investigations Limited (CRI Group) announced that U.S.-based International Accreditation Service (IAS) has accredited its certification services for administering the ISO 37001:2016 anti-bribery standard.

IAS is a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation that has been providing accreditation services since 1975. IAS accredits a wide range of companies and organizations including governmental entities, commercial businesses, and professional associations.

IAS accreditation programs are based on recognized national and international standards that ensure domestic and/or global acceptance of its accreditations. "CRI complies with ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 requirements and IAS Rules of Procedure," IAS said in a statement. "Accreditation is recommended for granting subject to the resolution of the CARs and Concerns with IAS acceptance of corrective actions."

Corporate Research and Investigations Limited is also accredited by Emirates International Accreditation Centre - EIAC, the first accreditation of its kind awarded to a certification body specializing in global anti-bribery and anti-corruption, risk and compliance standards.

Zafar Anjum, CEO of CRI Group, said that ISO 37001 certification helps organisations establish, implement, maintain and enhance their internal anti-bribery and anti-corruption systems. He said Corporate Research and Investigations Limited is "honored to receive accreditation from IAS, as they are one of the leading accreditation bodies in the United States."

"IAS provides objective evidence that an organisation operates at the highest level of ethical, legal and technical standards," Anjum said. "That's exactly where ISO 37001 fits in - helping to protect organisations from bribery and corruption."

ABAC Certification

CRI Group is a Global Leader in Risk, Compliance and Anti-Corruption Management Systems. In 2016, the company launched its Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption Centre of Excellence (ABAC) - an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing training and certification under its 3PRM-Qualified and ABAC-Certified programs.

The ABAC CoE (ABACGroup.com) operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants.

ABOUT CRI GROUP

Since 1990, CRI Group has safeguarded businesses from fraud and corruption, providing insurance fraud investigations, employee background screening, investigative due diligence, third-party risk management, compliance and other professional investigative research services.

