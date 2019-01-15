EarthWater Limited: EarthWater To Guest Host 620AM 'The Experts in Business' Radio for Two Days with VIP Guests

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / EarthWater www.EarthWater.com, a Texas manufacturer of consumer health and wellness products, is excited to guest host 'In the Know with Brian Glenn' from 3:00pm CST to 5:00pm CST on both Thursday January 17th and Friday January 18th on KEXB 620AM Radio, a financial news/talk radio station owned by the Salem Media Group https://620amkexb.com/content/all/brian-glenn.

The talk show will be hosted by EarthWater's Strategic Marketing Director, Kim Francis, (on behalf of Host Brian Glenn) and will feature a VIP line up of guests:

EarthWater President - Cash Riley Jr. www.EarthWater.com

American Diabetes Association Area Executive Director -Ted Gebhardt www.Diabetes.org

TangoTab Founder - Andre Angel www.TangoTab.com

King Operating Corporation CEO & Founder - Jay Young www.kingoperating.com

Plant Chics Co-Founder - Marzia Prince www.plantchics.com

Plus a few other surprise special guests.

Kim will be ON Air:

January 17th (Thursday) from 3:00pm CST - 5:00pm CST

January 18th (Friday) from 3:00pm CST - 5:00pm CST

You may listen LIVE online at the following link: http://player.listenlive.co/56721.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold through online Membership Sites and through the Amazon Exclusives Program. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" our social media pages. Please direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

About KEXB 620AM

KEXB is a commercial AM radio station licensed to Irving, Texas and serving the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The station airs a financial news/talk radio format and is owned by the Salem Media Group. For More Info: www.620amkexb.com.

Media Contact

For More Information on EarthWater or to book Founder/CEO CJ Comu for press interviews or speaking engagements, please contact Kim Francis - Director Strategic Marketing via email at kf@earthwater.com or you may call or text her directly at 469.713.7616.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532676/EarthWater-To-Guest-Host-620AM-The-Experts-in-Business-Radio-for-Two-Days-with-VIP-Guests