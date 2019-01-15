sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.01.2019 | 17:10
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Corral Petroleum: Lysekil Refinery Suffers a Production Disruption Due to Electrical Power Failure

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Refinery in Lysekil had a production disruption on December 26 due to an electrical power failure. The plant was started up again immediately, and is back at full capacity with the exception of one unit where a reactor is undergoing mechanical repairs.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46-(0)-10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/lysekil-refinery-a-production-disruption-due-to-electrical-power-failure,c2719023

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil-depaer-i-flera-farger,c2559125

Preemraff-lysekil-depåer i flera färger


© 2019 PR Newswire