lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.01.2019 | 17:55
PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 15

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8360GG00BXDZMK6330th November 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2018 month end at 83.60 pence per share.

The 0.098 pence increase in the NAV is slightly lower than expected, primarily due to a small flattening of the yield curve during the period, which resulted in a muted pull-to-par effect in the Oat Hill No. 1 portfolio.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:15 January 2019


