Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 15

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

15 January 2019

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1-3, 5, 7-10 and 12-13 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 4 and 6 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll; a poll was also called on Resolution 11, which was passed as detailed below.

Results of the polls on Resolutions 4, 6 and 11 were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes againstVotes withheld
Votes% votes castVotes% votes cast
4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders)167,50896.246,5413.763,283
4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders) 12,238,81899.956,5410.053,283
6. To elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)167,69896.356,3513.653,283
6. To elect Daniel Wright as a Director (all shareholders)12,239,00899.956,3510.053,283
11. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value12,217,44599.8222,5250.183,672

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report72,384051,4401,672
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
60,142
8,597
51,440
5,317
3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 8.0p per Ordinary Share
74,056
0
51,440
0
5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director63,7016,40051,4403,955
7. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
65,885
6,952
51,659
1,000
8. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
70,726
280
53,818
672
9. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
58,174
5,577
58,745
3,000
10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
53,067
12,512
56,245
3,672
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
65,260
1,000
56,202
3,034
13. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
67,323
1,928
56,245
0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


© 2019 PR Newswire