Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

15 January 2019

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1-3, 5, 7-10 and 12-13 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 4 and 6 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll; a poll was also called on Resolution 11, which was passed as detailed below.

Results of the polls on Resolutions 4, 6 and 11 were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Votes % votes cast Votes % votes cast 4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders) 167,508 96.24 6,541 3.76 3,283 4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders) 12,238,818 99.95 6,541 0.05 3,283 6. To elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 167,698 96.35 6,351 3.65 3,283 6. To elect Daniel Wright as a Director (all shareholders) 12,239,008 99.95 6,351 0.05 3,283 11. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 12,217,445 99.82 22,525 0.18 3,672

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report 72,384 0 51,440 1,672 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

60,142

8,597

51,440

5,317 3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 8.0p per Ordinary Share

74,056

0

51,440

0 5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 63,701 6,400 51,440 3,955 7. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company

65,885

6,952

51,659

1,000 8. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration

70,726

280

53,818

672 9. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares

58,174

5,577

58,745

3,000 10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares

53,067

12,512

56,245

3,672 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares

65,260

1,000

56,202

3,034 13. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice

67,323

1,928

56,245

0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10