Qatar Tour 2019: An Action-Packed First Day in Doha for Paris Saint-Germain

On Monday 14 January as part of the Qatar Tour, the Paris Saint-Germain players participated in numerous activities organised by the club's and its Qatari partners.

The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) took Neymar Jr., Gianluigi Buffon, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva on a trip to the heart of the desert to film an advertisement on athletes' performance, intensity and perseverance.

Alphonse Aréola, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Thomas Meunier and Christopher Nkunku, were among the first passengers to ride the soon-to-open metro line to Al Wakrah Stadium, and enjoyed an exclusive tour of the arena currently under construction for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappé, and Marco Verratti teamed up at the Kempinski Hotel for the shooting of an advert for the Qatari bank QNB.

Coach Thomas Tuchel and Maxwell toured the sports facilities at the Aspire Complex and attended a youth training session alongside the Aspire Academy coaches.

Over 300 children were present at the inauguration of Paris Saint-Germain's Doha Academy today. In the presence of the players Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Moussa Diaby, Stanley Nsoki and Colin Dagba, the children enjoyed taking photos and getting autographs at the Academy located on the Qatar Foundation site.

The recent collaboration between Paris Saint-Germain and Indian designer Manish Arora was showcased at the Kempinski Hotel. Marco Verratti and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting lined up alongside fashion models to unveil an international range launched first in Qatar.

Qatari fans flocked to a signing session organised at the Paris Saint-Germain boutique in the Villagio shopping centre. Thomas Meunier and Thilo Kehrer shared special moments with the supporters present.

On Katara Beach north of Doha, footballers including Christopher Nkunku, Alphonse Areola and Sébastien Cibois tried their luck against Paris Saint-Germain's professional eSports players: Qatari Ahmed Al-Meghessib and Brazilian Rafael Fortes, also known as "Rafifa13".

Several key players took part in interviews with many local and international media. And to round off a busy day, a training session was held on the Aspire Zone pitches.

