SLI Systems Acquired by ESW Capital

SLI Systems creates personalized customer experiences that drive purchases

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESW Capital LLC, has acquired SLI Systems , a cloud-based search platform that enables the world's top retailers to convert shoppers into buyers, increase order values, and generate more traffic. SLI will become part of ESW's Think3 portfolio, and will anchor an offering to support and advance e-commerce. On December 27th, SLI Systems was delisted from New Zealand Exchange and became a private entity.

SLI operates on five continents, in 20 languages, and is the most chosen cloud-based site search provider to U.S. Internet Retailer Top 1000 retailers. SLI's customers are among the top sites globally, including Boden (UK), Super Retail Group (AUS), Country Road (AUS), Dollar Tree (USA). Retailers utilize SLI solutions to increase e-commerce conversion, maximize average order size, and optimize consumer search results. On average, retailers using SLI product discovery solutions experience significant increases in average order values and conversion rates.

ESW and Think3 have a strong history of strengthening and growing companies - developed from acquiring 75 companies over the last 15 years. SLI customers will now be enrolled in the ESW/Think3 Customer Success program. This program is a proven method for building strong customer partnerships and aligning product development with customer priorities. SLI will also become a key component of the ESW/Think3 PRIME solution for e-commerce and enable customers to utilize software across the portfolio at no additional charge.

Andy Tryba, Think3 founder, with more than 20 years of experience managing global companies for growth and profitability, is the new CEO of SLI Systems.

"SLI has a great history of bringing innovation into the retail search space. Now as a part of ESW and Think3 family of companies, we will invest further in enabling strong search ROI for our customers and enable them to continue to grow their businesses," said Tryba. "The added resources to SLI will enable us to scale, grow, and increase the speed to which we bring our innovations to market."

About Think3

Think3 is a $1 billion private equity fund designed to enable SaaS founders to take more shots on goal. As a completely new kind of fund backed by proven experience in successful company acquisitions, we believe entrepreneurs should think of their careers as a portfolio and sell their companies earlier to move on to their next high-growth venture. We purchase SaaS companies and enable a unique transition process that empowers founders and their teams to then launch their next startup. For more information, please visit www.think3.com .

About SLI Systems

SLI Systems accelerates e-commerce for the world's top retailers by converting shoppers into buyers, maximizing order values and generating more traffic. The SLI Product Discovery Suite uses sophisticated machine learning to predict what each shopper is most likely to buy right now, and includes solutions for improving site search, navigation, mobile, merchandising, recommendations and SEO. The SLI Commerce Console organizes key sales insight and tuning capabilities into one easy-to-use control center. For 17 years, established brands have trusted SLI Systems to deliver innovative features, knowledgeable service, and reliable SaaS-based infrastructure that delights customers and increases revenue. For more information, visit www.sli-systems.com.