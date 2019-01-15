Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT") is pleased to announce its entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") on January 10, 2019, with Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQB: FLOOF)("Flower One") pursuant to which Flower One has been granted license to manufacture, distribute and sell RDT's QuickStrip, an innovative, proprietary delivery technology for the cannabis market in Nevada.

Flower One expects to produce and distribute QuickStrip for the medical and adult recreational cannabis market in Nevada by Spring 2019. RDT's proprietary QuickStrip game-changing technology is a Quick, Convenient, Precise, Discreet oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system. The QuickStrip technology offers consumers a discreet and smoke-free alternative to enjoy cannabis.

"Brand partnerships are a key component to Flower One's growth strategy in the Nevada cannabis market," said Ken Villazor, Flower One's President and CEO. "Our cultivation, processing and custom packaging facilities in Nevada total more than 480,000 square feet. The scale, technology and automation of our facilities will bring precision, quality and a consistent ability for Flower One to bring RDT's innovative QuickStrip delivery technology to Nevada's fast-growing cannabis market."

Nevada is one of the most lucrative cannabis markets in the United States, hosting more than 55 million tourists annually from all over the globe to Las Vegas - an audience of almost 1.5 times greater than the population of Canada. The state reported $529.9 million in sales for all 2018 marijuana sales - that includes recreational, medicinal and cannabis-related products.

"Through our Managed Strip Service (MSS), RDT is focused and committed to providing consumers in the United States cannabis markets a Smoke-Free Choice," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. "RDT's Gold Vendor Status agreement with Flower One will enable them to sell to all the legal dispensaries in Nevada, under both their own private brand and as a white label program to the other licensed growers in Nevada. Our brand partnership with Flower One further strengthens and positions QuickStrip for rapid growth as an international brand and delivery device to cannabis consumers - while delivering health and improving outcomes." Villazor adds, "With QuickStrip's discreet and measured dosing, we are well positioned to bring a unique and exciting product offering to Las Vegas and Nevada's tourist-driven cannabis market, and we are thrilled to be adding it to Flower One's portfolio of Brand Partners."

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One Holdings is sharply focused on quickly becoming the leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. The Company is also rapidly converting its 455,000 square foot greenhouse and production facility, which is the largest in the State, for cultivating and processing high-quality cannabis at scale. Combined, the flagship greenhouse facility and production facility (once fully operational) and the North Las Vegas facility provide Flower One with 480,000 square feet of capacity for cultivation and processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada.

Flower One's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information visit: https://flowerone.com.

A Game-Changing Delivery System

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics, RDT, is a Canadian biotechnology company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. Rapid Dose Therapeutics offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets - generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

