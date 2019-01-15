

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Tuesday, mirroring the trend seen across most of Europe. Despite weak economic data out of Germany and caution ahead of the crucial Brexit vote in the British Parliament, investors picked up stocks.



The sentiment in Europe was positive following a rally in Asian markets amid easing worries about the Chinese economy after China's finance ministry hinted at larger tax and fee cuts for small firms and manufacturers and the Chinese central bank said it would ensure adherence to prudent monetary policy.



Switzerland's SMI ended up 64.41 points, or 0.74 percent, at 8,824.73.



On Monday, the index ended down 67.90 points, or 0.77%, at 8,760.32, snapping a four-day winning streak.



Credit Suisse gained 2.6 percent. UBS Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended nearly 2 percent up. Novartis, Richemont, Nestle, SGS and Sika ended higher by 1 to 1.4 percent.



Most of the markets across Europe ended higher today, with traders indulging in some late buying ahead of the crucial vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan.



Meanwhile, it is widely expected that May will lose the vote, with some analysts predicting one of the biggest defeats for any British government.



Markets gained today despite a report from Germany's Federal Statistical Office showing the largest economy in Europe grew at the slowest pace in five years in 2018.



