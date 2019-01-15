

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, as the dollar gained against most major currencies and stock markets across the globe moved up on hopes of fewer interest rate hikes by the Fed this year.



The greenback gained against the euro after data showed Germany's economy grew at the slowest pace in five years.



British pound sterling was lower ahead of the crucial vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan. It is widely expected that May will lose the vote, with some analysts even predicting one of the biggest defeats for any British government.



Reports that the Chinese government and the People's Bank of China will likely provide more stimulus to revive the country's growth contributed as well to the dollar's uptick.



The dollar index gained about 0.6%.



Gold futures for February ended down $2.90, or 0.2%, at $1,288.40 an ounce.



On Monday, gold futures ended up $1.80, or 0.2%, at $1,291.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.620 an ounce, down $0.066 from previous close.



Copper futures for March ended at $2.634, down slightly from Monday's close.



According to the report released by the Labor Department today, producer prices in U.S. saw a modest decrease in the month of December.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2% in December after inching up by 0.1% in November. Economists had expected prices to slip by 0.1%.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices edged down by 0.1% in December after climbing by 0.3% in November. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2%.



A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said New York manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in over a year in the month of January



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slumped to 3.9 in January after tumbling to a revised 11.5 in December. A positive reading still indicates growth, although economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 10.8.



